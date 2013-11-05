* India's ITC Ltd sinks 3.3 percent, falling below its
200-day moving average for the first time in two months.
* Traders cite valuation concerns given ITC is trading at about
30 times of estimated fiscal 2014 earnings, while the benchmark
BSE index is trading at about 15.5 times, as per
Thomson Reuters data.
* Shares in the company have been falling for three straight
weeks and is down 13 percent since hitting a record high of 380
rupees in late July.
* ITC posted on Oct. 25 sales volume growth in the
July-September quarter that disappointed investors, sparking
downgrades from brokerages including Morgan Stanley.
* Other FMCG shares such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd were
trading down 1.2 percent while United Breweries Ltd
falls 2.4 percent. The main share index trading down
0.9 percent.
