* USD/INR off highs, now trading flat around last close of 61.74/75 having traded in a 61.7425-61.95 range. * Some foreign banks are early sellers on custodial flows. * Some USD/INR fixing related selling also taking the pair lower. * Trading volumes thin as most corporates are staying away on extended holidays after Diwali, traders say. * India's benchmark BSE index falls, retreating from a record high on a special trading session on Sunday, on profit-taking.