* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2
basis points to 8.72 percent, recovering from earlier falls
after an HSBC services survey showed no let up in price
pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate is unlikely to ease
for some time.
* The data showed input prices increasing at the quickest pace
in 16 months and the rate of charge inflation climbing to a
seven-month high.
* Traders also cite caution ahead of the RBI's announcement
about the details for Friday's scheduled debt auction of 150
billion rupees ($2.43 billion).
* But the 10-year bond yield is seen to face some resistance at
8.73-8.74 level, two dealers say.
