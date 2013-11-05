* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.72 percent, recovering from earlier falls after an HSBC services survey showed no let up in price pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate is unlikely to ease for some time. * The data showed input prices increasing at the quickest pace in 16 months and the rate of charge inflation climbing to a seven-month high. * Traders also cite caution ahead of the RBI's announcement about the details for Friday's scheduled debt auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion). * But the 10-year bond yield is seen to face some resistance at 8.73-8.74 level, two dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)