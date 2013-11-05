* India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gains as much as 15.4 percent to 99.80 rupees after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch restarts its coverage of the stock with a "Buy" rating and a price objective of 102 rupees. * The investment bank notes IRB Infra "is well positioned to capture new order opportunities", and identified 112 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) that can be warded in the second half of fiscal 2014. * BofA-Merrill also notes valuations are attractive after the stock has underperformed the BSE index by 42 percent in the last 12 months. * However, lower-than-expected traffic estimate for fiscal 2015 and continued slowdown in new project orders from the National Highways Authority of India are key risks, the bank says. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)