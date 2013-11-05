* India's IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gains as
much as 15.4 percent to 99.80 rupees after Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch restarts its coverage of the stock with a
"Buy" rating and a price objective of 102 rupees.
* The investment bank notes IRB Infra "is well positioned to
capture new order opportunities", and identified 112 billion
rupees ($1.8 billion) that can be warded in the second half of
fiscal 2014.
* BofA-Merrill also notes valuations are attractive after the
stock has underperformed the BSE index by 42 percent in
the last 12 months.
* However, lower-than-expected traffic estimate for fiscal 2015
and continued slowdown in new project orders from the National
Highways Authority of India are key risks, the bank says.
