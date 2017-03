* USD/INR falls to 61.6150 from its previous close of 61.74/75 as dealers cite talk of dollar sales from a foreign telecom company. * Traders also cite dollar sales from foreign banks on bunched up inflows after markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * The rupee strengthens even as the benchmark BSE share index falls 1.3 percent from a record high hit in a special trading session on Sunday. * Euro falls to a near four-week low against the yen on Tuesday, hit by speculation the European Central Bank may signal easier monetary policy or even cut rates this week.