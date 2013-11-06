* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down
0.21 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.1 percent.
* Stocks including Ashok Leyland, ABB Ltd.
and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. will be watched
ahead of their earnings due during the day.
* Traders expect a weaker open in the local market with largely
range-bound moves during the day. On the Nifty, 6240 levels
should see good support while there will be resistance at around
6290-6300 levels, traders said.
* A breach of these levels could see the market move a further
40-50 points in either direction, they add.
* State Bank of India results due next week will be key
in setting the tone for state-run banks in the near-term.
* Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after
upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could
start slowing its asset buying as early as next month --
depressing bond prices and lifting the dollar.
