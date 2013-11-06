* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down 0.21 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.1 percent. * Stocks including Ashok Leyland, ABB Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. will be watched ahead of their earnings due during the day. * Traders expect a weaker open in the local market with largely range-bound moves during the day. On the Nifty, 6240 levels should see good support while there will be resistance at around 6290-6300 levels, traders said. * A breach of these levels could see the market move a further 40-50 points in either direction, they add. * State Bank of India results due next week will be key in setting the tone for state-run banks in the near-term. * Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month -- depressing bond prices and lifting the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)