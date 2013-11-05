Nov.05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pyt Ltd

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date November 15, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.815

Reoffer price 99.815

Yield 4.067 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.