METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DnB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Yield 1.193 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.4bp
over the October 2018 OBL#167
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0992304369
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: