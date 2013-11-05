METALS-Copper hits two-week low after Trump setback on healthcare reform
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Guarantor Tesco PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.605
Yield 1.352 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.4bp
over the OBL#164
ISIN XS0992632702
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.429
Yield 2.214 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.7bp
over the September 2020 DBR
ISIN XS0992638220
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, MUSI & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Nickel falls as supply worries recede (Adds closing prices)
PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on Monday.
* Buys Parque Abadia commercial complex in Toledo for 63.1 million euros ($68.6 million) and 22 commercial premises in different parts of Spain for 47.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: