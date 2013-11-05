Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 425 million sterling

Maturity Date November 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NAB, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0992710359

Data supplied by International Insider.