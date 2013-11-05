Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ESB Finance Ltd

Guarantor Electricity Supply Board

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2024

Coupon 3.494 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.495 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.6bp

over the 2 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0992646918

