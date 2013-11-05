Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 11, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 14bp
Payment Date November 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005392834
