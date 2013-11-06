* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening 1 basis point higher at 8.75 percent on the back of central bank's auction announcement. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds on Nov. 8, it said in a statement on Tuesday. * The range for the day is seen at 8.70-8.75 percent with crude oil prices providing support at lower levels, a dealer said. * U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the end of this week. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data reinforced the view that the world's biggest economy may have weathered last month's partial government shutdown better than feared. * Dealers add that market is keenly awaits industrial production and inflation data due next week, for further direction.