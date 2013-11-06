* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.00 versus its close of 61.625/635 on Tuesday tracking NDF prices and U.S. Federal Reserve tapering fears. * The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia on Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as soon as next month. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.15/62.18 in the offshore NDF market. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.1 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.11 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.21 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows.