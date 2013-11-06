* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.73 percent as U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts of rising supplies and continued weak demand. * However, rise in yields could be capped as U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data renewed the debate about the timing of the Fed tapering. * The differential between U.S. Treasury yields and domestic ones are seen as a driver of domestic bonds. * Traders are also looking ahead to an auction on Friday when the Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds, according to a statement on Tuesday. * The range for the 10-year bond during the day is seen between 8.69 and 8.75 percent, two dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)