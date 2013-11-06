* India's main share index and the broader NSE index are largely flat, having swung between gains and losses. * Software services exporters gain after U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported on Tuesday a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in revenue. * The CNX-IT index gains 1.2 percent. Infosys Ltd rises 1 percent, Wipro Ltd gains 1.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 1.8 percent. * However, profit-booking is seen in some shares. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is down 4.5 percent after gaining 16.2 percent in the previous session, while IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is lower 4.1 percent after rising 12.2 percent on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)