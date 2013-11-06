* India's main BSE index falls 0.3 percent, as investors continue to book profits after the recent rally to a record high. The broader NSE index is down 0.4 percent. * Traders say markets will remain in a consolidation mode this week, but could resume their upward trend as foreign inflows are expected to remain strong until the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to taper its monetary stimulus. * Metal and banking stocks lead the fall. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 2.3 percent, while Tata Steel Ltd falls 1.4 percent, on profit-taking with both having risen for the last six trading sessions. * State Bank of India down 2.6 percent ahead of its earnings next week which is likely to set the tone for other state-run banks. Punjab National Bank down 1.7 percent. * However, ABB India Ltd gains 5.5 percent after the power equipment maker and automation technology provider posts a surge in July-September earnings. * ABB's state-run rival Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 0.4 percent ahead of its results due later in the day. * Software services exporters stay up after U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported on Tuesday a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in revenue. * Infosys Ltd rises 1 percent, Wipro Ltd gains 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 2.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)