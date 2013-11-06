* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rise 4 basis points to 8.78 percent as foreign investors sell the bond in favour of other securities ahead of a coupon payment that would trigger withholding taxes, two dealers say. * Trading on the 10-year bond will be suspended on Nov. 18 for the coupon payments. Foreign investors typically sell bonds ahead of these payments to avoid being charged a withholding tax. * Traders also point out some selling of the 10-year bond ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) auction, which includes 70 billion rupees of the debt. * Some investors will sell bonds ahead of new supply in hopes of buying it more cheaply at the auction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)