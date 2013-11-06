HANOI Nov 6 BIDV, Vietnam's third-biggest
lender by assets, said on Wednesday its net profit for
January-September nearly doubled from the same period in 2012 to
3.1 trillion dong ($147 million) thanks to higher earnings in
securities trading.
The Hanoi-based Bank of Investment and Development of
Vietnam, which is seeking a stock listing licence, made 312
billion dong profit from trading shares in the nine-month
period, compared with a loss of nearly 22 billion dong in the
same time last year, it said in a statement.
($1=21,070 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)