The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 10 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- ZIM UKRAYINA, Monday -- SANTA RUFINA, Tuesday -- CHINA EXPRESS, Wednesday -- MSC MARIANNA, Wednesday -- APL SHENZHEN, Wednesday -- DAWN MATHURA, Wednesday -- OEL TRUST, Wednesday -- KOTA ANGGUN, Sunday -- ROYAL HUGLI, Tuesday -- MSC TASMANIA, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SEA GLORY, Friday -- DARYA SHAAN, Sunday -- ALVSBORG BRIDGE, Sunday -- APL SHARJAH, Saturday -- MAERSK DENVER, Friday -- RIO CARDIFF, Friday -- OSV GS DIPTI, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------------- 1) ZIM UKRAYINA 04/11 06/11 CTRS-UL&L 2) SANTA RUFINA 05/11 07/11 CTRS-UL&L 3) CHINA EXPRESS 06/11 06/11 CTRS-UL&L 4) MSC MARIANNA 06/11 07/11 CTRS-UL&L 5) APL SHENZHEN 06/11 06/11 CTRS-UL&L 6) DAWN MATHURA 06/11 07/11 HSD-UL 7) OEL TRUST 06/11 08/11 CTRS-UL&L Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) KOTA ANGGUN 03/11 CTRS-UL&L 2) ROYAL HUGLI 05/11 CTRS-UL&L 3) MSC TASMANIA 06/11 CTRS-UL&L NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL