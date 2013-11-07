* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading flat while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Stocks including SpiceJet Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. will be watched ahead of their earnings due during the day. * Traders expect a flat to slightly higher open in the local market with the rupee being a key focus area during the session. The Nifty is expected to remain between 6180 and 6350, with some action likely in the mid-caps space, dealers said. * Dealers will closely watch the U.S. third-quarter growth data and the European Central Bank and Bank of England rate decisions due later in the day. The non-farm payrolls due on Friday will be key for gauging expectations of the Fed taper. * Asian stocks struggled on Thursday as investors waited for stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data, although the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)