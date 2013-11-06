Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.423

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.6bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0992602465

Data supplied by International Insider.