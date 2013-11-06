BANGALORE, NOV 06 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40300 ICS-201(B22mm) 41300 ICS-102(B22mm) 28600 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 40900 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 41600 ICS-105(28mm) 39700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39800 ICS-105(29mm) 40000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40400 ICS-105(30mm) 40700 ICS-105(31mm) 41300 ICS-106(32mm) 41700 ICS-107(34mm) 53000