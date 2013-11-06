Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.214
Reoffer price 99.214
Yield 2.122 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
Aa- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0993248052
