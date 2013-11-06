Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.52

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilts

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0893356120

Data supplied by International Insider.