Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Freie Hansestadt Bremen
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, HSH Nordbank & Nord/LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1K0V84
Data supplied by International Insider.