Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor

Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.(FMO)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.966

Yield 1.257 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp

Over the October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Rabobank International

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0993154748

Data supplied by International Insider.