Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor
Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.(FMO)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.966
Yield 1.257 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp
Over the October 2018 OBL
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Rabobank International
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0993154748
