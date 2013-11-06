Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.394

Yield 1.843 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011625441

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.