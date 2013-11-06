Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.394
Yield 1.843 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011625441
Data supplied by International Insider.