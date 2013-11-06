Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.603
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilts
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total 350 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0856643522
