Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor The Financial Market Stabilisation
Fund of The Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.629
Yield 0.5 pct
Spread Minus 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.7bp
over the 1.25 pct 2016 OBL#161
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Unidisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0993452688
Data supplied by International Insider.