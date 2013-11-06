Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development - IBRD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.887
Spread 15.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
International, Banca Akros, DZ Bank & Nomura SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.10 pct
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0993228534
