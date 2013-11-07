* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.80 percent compared with its close of 8.82 percent on Wednesday on the back of a fall in U.S. yields and potential stability in the rupee. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Wednesday as investors looked for clues about future Federal Reserve policy ahead of a new incoming chairman and a gathering, but still fragile, recovery in the world's biggest economy. * U.S. crude futures rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies. * Foreign investors sold debt ahead of a coupon payment later this month that will trigger withholding taxes. Trading on the 10-year bond will be suspended on Nov. 18 for the coupon payments. * Traders also pointed out some selling of the 10-year bond ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) auction, which includes 70 billion rupees of the debt. * Trading is expected to remain largely cautious given the absence of important domestic data or event for the rest of the week. However, India is set to report inflation and industrial output data next week.