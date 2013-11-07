* USD/INR seen opening around 62.35 versus its close of 62.39/40 on Wednesday ahead of European Central Bank and Bank of England's rate decisions. * The dollar's index against six major currencies down 0.01 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. * The euro traded near one-week highs against the dollar and yen early in Asia on Thursday as investors quickly switched gears after upbeat German data dampened the chances of any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan down 0.52 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.16 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * Also on watch, newsflow around potential tapering by India's central bank of its dollar swap facility for oil companies. * USD/INR seen trading around 62.49/62.52 in the offshore NDF market.