* USD/INR hits session high of 62.58, its highest since Oct. 2, on sluggish domestic equities and demand from private oil companies, traders say. The pair last traded at 62.54/55, up from Wednesday's close of 62.39/40. * "The INR has broken the range of last one month and that should bring it to around 62.80," said a trader with a state-owned bank. * Rupee's fall comes even as euro gains in Asian trading on Thursday after upbeat German data dampened the chances of any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)