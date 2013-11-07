* Manappuram Finance Ltd shares gain 4.8 percent, Muthoot Finance Ltd surges 10 percent, Wockhardt Ltd is up 6 percent, while Indiabulls Securities Ltd rises 4 percent after the National Stock Exchange increases their daily price limits. * Daily limits in these companies have been raised to 20 percent from 5 percent, the NSE said late on Wednesday. * The exchange periodically adjusts the daily limits for companies' shares based on a set of criteria such as liquidity. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)