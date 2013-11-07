UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.84 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee and supply fears. * Some selling is seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) auction on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year debt. * However, gains in 10-year U.S. Treasury prices are seen limiting losses in domestic bonds, which are impacted by the yield differential between the two.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)