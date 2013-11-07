* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.84 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee and supply fears. * Some selling is seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) auction on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year debt. * However, gains in 10-year U.S. Treasury prices are seen limiting losses in domestic bonds, which are impacted by the yield differential between the two.