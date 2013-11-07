* Shares of Titan Co Ltd fall 2.7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday put a cap on further foreign institutional investments in the company. * The RBI regularly prevents foreign institutional investors from buying shares in companies if they are approaching the limit stipulated by regulations and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)