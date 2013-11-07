* India's main share index and the broader NSE index each gain 0.1 percent, but trading is choppy ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday which could help shape expectations about the timing of the withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. * Recent outperformers such as ICICI Bank continue to fall on profit-taking, with the country's biggest private sector lender down 0.8 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive session of falls. ICICI Bank's shares surged 27 percent in October. * Public sector rival State Bank of India is down 0.6 percent ahead of its results next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)