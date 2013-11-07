* Tata Steel Ltd gains 4.4 percent after global rival ArcelorMittal's operating profit beat street estimates. * That is raising hopes as Tata Steel gears up to report its earnings next week with traders betting on a better performance from its European subsidiary, Corus. * Other metal stocks also gain, with Hindalco Industries Ltd up 3.2 percent, Steel Authority of India Ltd higher 3.8 percent and JSW Steel Ltd up 1.8 percent. * The main share index trading up 1.1 percent after a choppy start. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)