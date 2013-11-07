* India's main share index and the broader NSE index gain more than 1 percent each, overcoming a choppy start, as technology firms rise on the back of a weakening rupee . * A wining session would snap a two-day losing streak, placing the BSE index once again above 21,000 and near a record high of 21,321.53 hit in a special trading session on Sunday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 2.3 percent, Infosys Ltd rises 2.7 percent, Wipro Ltd is higher 1.2 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd gains 3.2 percent. * The partially convertible rupee trading at 62.54/55 per dollar after hitting 62.66, its weakest in more than a month earlier in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)