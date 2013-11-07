* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises as much as 3 basis points to 8.85 percent, its highest intraday level since Sept. 25, tracking a weaker rupee. The yield last up 1 bp at 8.83 percent. * The rupee weakens after India's economic affairs secretary, Arvind Mayaram, said 30-40 percent of the state-run oil companies' dollar demand has returned to markets, CNBC-TV18 and Bloomberg TV reported on Thursday. * Selling in bonds also seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) auction on Friday, which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year debt.