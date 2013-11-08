* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down
0.4 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent.
* Traders expect banking sector shares to continue to drag the
market lower. State Bank of India to be watched ahead
of results next week, while ICICI Bank likely to
continue to see profit-taking after outperforming in recent
weeks.
* Tech Mahindra Ltd shares will be watched after the
company reported slightly better-than-expected numbers.
* Traders expect technology shares to continue to gain and
outperform the market.
* Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after Wall
Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while
a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank
underscored the fragility of the global economy.
