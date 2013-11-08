* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading down 0.4 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Traders expect banking sector shares to continue to drag the market lower. State Bank of India to be watched ahead of results next week, while ICICI Bank likely to continue to see profit-taking after outperforming in recent weeks. * Tech Mahindra Ltd shares will be watched after the company reported slightly better-than-expected numbers. * Traders expect technology shares to continue to gain and outperform the market. * Asian shares slumped to a three-week low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank underscored the fragility of the global economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)