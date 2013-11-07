Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munhyp)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.517

Yield 1.016 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.1bp

over the October 2018 OBL#1

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, DZ Bank, Helaba, Nomura & NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000MHB11J1

