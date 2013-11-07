BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danone SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.92
Reoffer yield 2.261 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan,
RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011625409
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent