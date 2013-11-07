BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2015
Coupon 1.51 pct
Issue price 100.02
Reoffer price 100.02
Yield 0.39 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuers's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL0328
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent