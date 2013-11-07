Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.937

Reoffer price 99.937

Yield 2.51 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Credit Suisse, Danske & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0993993921

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue