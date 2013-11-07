BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date November 18, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.937
Reoffer price 99.937
Yield 2.51 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Credit Suisse, Danske & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0993993921
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent