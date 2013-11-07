BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 3-month ROISFIX + 35bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
ISIN XS0992856137
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent