BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Iccrea Banca SPA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price 99.859
Reoffer price 99.859
Yield 3.0 pct
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Medio, RBI & Aletti
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0994224672
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent