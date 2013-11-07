BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 07 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 2.35 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0005364593
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent