BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company